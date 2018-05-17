Vivus (VVUS) Shares Gap Up to $0.68

Vivus (NASDAQ:VVUS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.68. Vivus shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 29856 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Vivus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.06. The company has a market cap of $55.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Vivus (NASDAQ:VVUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Vivus had a negative net margin of 79.80% and a negative return on equity of 843.43%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter. equities analysts predict that Vivus will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John P. Amos purchased 270,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 270,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Amos purchased 540,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vivus stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vivus (NASDAQ:VVUS) by 1,691.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,235 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.35% of Vivus worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vivus

VIVUS, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutic products to address unmet medical needs in human health in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or obese patients, or 27 or greater, or overweight patients in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

