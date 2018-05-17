Vivint Solar (VSLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VSLR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Bank of America set a $6.00 target price on shares of Vivint Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vivint Solar in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider L. Chance Allred sold 18,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $81,949.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 449,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,851.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $81,825.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,065.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,209 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,579 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vivint Solar by 141.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 30,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vivint Solar by 402.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 66,101 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vivint Solar by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 21,712 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vivint Solar by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 209,141 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivint Solar opened at $4.10 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Vivint Solar has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $484.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -0.52.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Vivint Solar had a net margin of 64.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates.

