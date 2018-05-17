Vivendi (VIV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €23.66 ($28.17).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VIV shares. HSBC set a €24.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs set a €30.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($33.33) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.60 ($30.48) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS set a €26.00 ($30.95) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Vivendi stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €21.72 ($25.86). The stock had a trading volume of 7,930,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi has a one year low of €16.85 ($20.06) and a one year high of €24.87 ($29.61).

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment is involved in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provides artist and merchandising services.

