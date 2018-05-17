Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,873 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,504,000. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,980,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,549,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,093,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,818,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF opened at $38.39 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $38.37.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging markets.

