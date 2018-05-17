Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers (NGVC) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $11.35

Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC) reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 2621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGVC. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $231.02 million, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $215.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.09 million. Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 4.47%. analysts predict that Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 109,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers by 408.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food and private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

