Vital Therapies (VTL) Trading Up 5.3%

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 875,399 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 192,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vital Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vital Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $249.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 4.29.

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). equities analysts forecast that Vital Therapies will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vital Therapies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Therapies by 1,093.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Therapies by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Therapies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vital Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Therapies Company Profile

Vital Therapies, Inc, a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patient's own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant.

