Virtusa (VRTU) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $293.5-301.5, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $298.84 million.Virtusa also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.08-2.32 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTU. Wedbush downgraded Virtusa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Virtusa in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Barrington Research set a $55.00 price target on Virtusa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Virtusa to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Virtusa to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtusa presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.88.

Shares of Virtusa opened at $47.63 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Virtusa has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $48.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.44 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Virtusa will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Virtusa news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $598,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $142,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,062,207.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,002 shares of company stock valued at $6,258,319 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology (IT) services company. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

