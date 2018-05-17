Virtusa (VRTU) Given a $55.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Barrington Research set a $55.00 price objective on Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Virtusa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtusa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Virtusa from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Virtusa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Virtusa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.88.

Shares of Virtusa stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $47.81. 792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. Virtusa has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.44 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Virtusa will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 12,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $614,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Rajgopal sold 41,108 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,029,090.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,586.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,002 shares of company stock worth $6,258,319. 5.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTU. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Virtusa in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtusa in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Virtusa in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virtusa by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Virtusa in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology (IT) services company. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

