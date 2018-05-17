Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Sandler O’Neill set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.13.

Shares of VRTS opened at $127.05 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $124.90 and a fifty-two week high of $125.60. The company has a market capitalization of $894.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 32.03 and a quick ratio of 32.03.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The closed-end fund reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.19. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. WCM Investment Management CA increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 55,076 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 45,817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,181,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,041 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $107,921,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter worth $1,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

