Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners traded up $127.05, hitting $127.05, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 50,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,563. The company has a market cap of $894.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $124.90 and a 12 month high of $125.60. The company has a current ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 32.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The closed-end fund reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.64 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.13.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

