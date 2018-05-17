Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $863,000 Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 330.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,943 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 175,537 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 644,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,977,000 after acquiring an additional 286,460 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,158,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,676,019 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $347,610,000 after acquiring an additional 530,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $360.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 11.86%. equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Diane K. Duren purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,881.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 20,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $523,334.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray set a $31.00 price target on U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on U.S. Silica from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Cowen set a $39.00 price target on U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Wells Fargo boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.