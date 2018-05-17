Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires New Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,740,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,231,000 after purchasing an additional 369,588 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,989,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,642,000 after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,833,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,888,000 after purchasing an additional 150,151 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,135,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,377,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $39.52 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.26). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BECN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 target price on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.