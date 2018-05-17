Vipshop (VIPS) Lowered to Hold at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VIPS. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Vipshop from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.72.

Shares of Vipshop opened at $12.21 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 2.30.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. research analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 296.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of branded products, including women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories consisting of belts, fashionable jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

