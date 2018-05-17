Victrex (VCT) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to “Add”

Victrex (LON:VCT) was upgraded by Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a GBX 2,850 ($38.66) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 2,400 ($32.56). Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VCT. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,770 ($37.57) target price on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($34.59) target price (up previously from GBX 2,300 ($31.20)) on shares of Victrex in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Victrex from GBX 1,320 ($17.91) to GBX 1,380 ($18.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,376.80 ($32.24).

Get Victrex alerts:

Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 2,786 ($37.79) on Thursday. Victrex has a 52-week low of GBX 1,826 ($24.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,772 ($37.60).

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.