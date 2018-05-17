Victrex (VCT) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to “Add”

Victrex (LON:VCT) was upgraded by Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a GBX 2,850 ($38.66) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 2,400 ($32.56). Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VCT. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,770 ($37.57) target price on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($34.59) target price (up previously from GBX 2,300 ($31.20)) on shares of Victrex in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Victrex from GBX 1,320 ($17.91) to GBX 1,380 ($18.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,376.80 ($32.24).

Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 2,786 ($37.79) on Thursday. Victrex has a 52-week low of GBX 1,826 ($24.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,772 ($37.60).

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications.

