Victory Energy (VYEY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Victory Energy (OTCMKTS:VYEY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Victory Energy had a negative net margin of 678.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.01%.

Victory Energy opened at $2.70 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Victory Energy has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

About Victory Energy

Victory Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. The company's portfolio of producing assets include the Eagle Ford Property, the Fairway property, the Bootleg Canyon Ellenberger Field, the Adams-Baggett Gas Field, the Morgan property, the Uno-Mas property, and the Clear Water Wolfberry resource property.

