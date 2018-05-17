Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 15,452 Shares of Building Materials Holding Co. (BMCH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Building Materials Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,452 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.30% of Building Materials worth $30,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMCH. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in Building Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,678,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Building Materials by 29.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,620,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,225,000 after acquiring an additional 603,697 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Building Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,408,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Building Materials by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,242,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after acquiring an additional 363,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Building Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,614,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMCH shares. TheStreet upgraded Building Materials from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on Building Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens set a $23.00 price target on Building Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Building Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of Building Materials opened at $19.50 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Building Materials Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Building Materials (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Building Materials Holding Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Bullock bought 5,000 shares of Building Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $95,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $39,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

