Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $33.90 Million Stake in Bank of America (BAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199,981 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $33,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Bank of America by 4,013.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 4,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Vetr lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.21 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.