Vici Properties (VICI) Short Interest Update

Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,074,068 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the April 13th total of 6,266,377 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,423,722 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Vici Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $1,321,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Vici Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $4,011,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vici Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Vici Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vici Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 61.16 and a quick ratio of 61.16. Vici Properties has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.13 million. equities analysts forecast that Vici Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vici Properties in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vici Properties in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Vici Properties in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vici Properties in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vici Properties in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Vici Properties

VICI Properties Inc owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. Its property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip.

