Viad (VVI) Director Joshua Schechter Purchases 500 Shares

Viad (NYSE:VVI) Director Joshua Schechter bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $24,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, May 2nd, Joshua Schechter bought 1,000 shares of Viad stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00.

VVI traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.70. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.61. Viad has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $277.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.48 million. Viad had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. Viad’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. analysts predict that Viad will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Viad’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Viad during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 38.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

VVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

