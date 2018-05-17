VF Co. (VFC) Director Sells $2,017,660.00 in Stock

VF Co. (NYSE:VFC) Director Juliana L. Chugg sold 25,540 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $2,017,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,358. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

VF traded down $0.23, reaching $79.35, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 12,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,509. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. VF Co. has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. VF had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 5.24%. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that VF Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.74%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded VF from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Monday, May 7th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Monday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on VF to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $91.00 target price on VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in VF by 5,303.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in VF by 179.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in VF during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in VF by 368.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in VF by 437.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

