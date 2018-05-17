Vernalis (VER) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Vernalis plc (LON:VER) was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.35 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.49 ($0.06). Approximately 1,004,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 819,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Vernalis in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 26.67 ($0.36).

Vernalis Company Profile

Vernalis plc, a commercial stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for various medical disorders. The company markets Tuzistra XR for the U.S. prescription cough-cold market; Moxatag, a once-a-day formulation of amoxicillin antibiotic for the treatment of tonsillitis and pharyngitis secondary to streptococcus pyogenes in adults and pediatric patients; and frovatriptan for the acute treatment of migraine.

