Veritex Holdings (VBTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) will announce sales of $29.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.40 million and the highest is $30.80 million. Veritex reported sales of $14.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $121.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.70 million to $126.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $135.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $134.40 million to $136.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Veritex had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $31.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VBTX. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray upgraded shares of Veritex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Shares of Veritex traded up $0.69, reaching $30.65, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 137,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Veritex has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.83 million, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, Director John Sughrue bought 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $74,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,395.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William C. Murphy sold 33,314 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $972,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 111,791 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth approximately $18,684,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 648,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,885,000 after acquiring an additional 57,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 36.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 639,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,702,000 after acquiring an additional 170,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 627,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,435 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

