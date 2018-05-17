Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stake Increased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Investments LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

VRSK stock opened at $104.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $104.55 and a 1-year high of $105.38.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.41 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel bought 357 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.18 per share, with a total value of $37,906.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,016.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,068 shares of company stock valued at $112,950 and sold 518,830 shares valued at $54,153,984. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

