Verify Reaches Market Cap of $3.43 Million (CRED)

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Verify has a market cap of $3.43 million and $8,469.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verify token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00003152 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, COSS, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. During the last seven days, Verify has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003869 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00020985 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000816 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00705379 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012284 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00050608 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00155141 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00082985 BTC.

Verify’s genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,308,864 tokens. The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verify is verify.as . Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here

Verify can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, COSS, CoinFalcon, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verify using one of the exchanges listed above.

