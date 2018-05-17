Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,475 Shares of Analog Devices (ADI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.2% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,933,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,130,809,000 after purchasing an additional 244,533 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 30.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,729,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,232 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,608,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,513,000 after purchasing an additional 532,620 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,352,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,879,000 after purchasing an additional 518,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,988,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,369,000 after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.21.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Peter Real sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $413,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $629,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,097.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,060,346 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $94.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $93.58 and a 1 year high of $94.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

