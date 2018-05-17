Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,571,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,020,000 after buying an additional 84,939 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,652,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,110,000 after buying an additional 626,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,472,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,129,000 after buying an additional 542,100 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,484,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,268,000 after buying an additional 20,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,223,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,891,000 after buying an additional 107,848 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $852,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,762,092.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Samuel Zell acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,791,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 305,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,042.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Lifestyle Properties opened at $87.24 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $88.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.19.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2018, we own or have an interest in 406 quality properties in 32 states and British Columbia consisting of 151,323 sites.

