Venator Materials (VNTR) Shares Bought by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) by 221.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,800 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Venator Materials worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 81,257.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 9,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. 45.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.38.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Venator Materials had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $622.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.95 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Venator Materials news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $92,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter R. Huntsman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.44 per share, for a total transaction of $194,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VNTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Venator Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Venator Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Venator Materials from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Venator Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Venator Materials Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

