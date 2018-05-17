Venator Materials (VNTR) and Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Critical Analysis

Venator Materials (NYSE: VNTR) and Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Air Products & Chemicals pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Venator Materials does not pay a dividend. Air Products & Chemicals pays out 69.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Air Products & Chemicals has increased its dividend for 35 consecutive years.

45.6% of Venator Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Air Products & Chemicals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Venator Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Air Products & Chemicals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Venator Materials and Air Products & Chemicals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venator Materials 0 4 13 0 2.76 Air Products & Chemicals 0 3 13 0 2.81

Venator Materials presently has a consensus target price of $27.59, indicating a potential upside of 52.76%. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus target price of $181.20, indicating a potential upside of 8.80%. Given Venator Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Venator Materials is more favorable than Air Products & Chemicals.

Profitability

This table compares Venator Materials and Air Products & Chemicals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venator Materials 9.94% 23.75% 9.43% Air Products & Chemicals 13.13% 14.97% 8.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Venator Materials and Air Products & Chemicals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venator Materials $2.21 billion 0.87 $134.00 million $1.74 10.38 Air Products & Chemicals $8.19 billion 4.46 $3.00 billion $6.31 26.39

Air Products & Chemicals has higher revenue and earnings than Venator Materials. Venator Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Air Products & Chemicals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Air Products & Chemicals beats Venator Materials on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products. The Performance Additives segment provides barium and zinc additives for use in coatings, films, pharmaceuticals, and paper and glass fiber reinforced plastics; colored inorganic pigments comprising iron oxides, ultramarines, specialty inorganics chemicals, and driers for construction, coating, plastic, and specialty markets; and wood protection chemicals for use in residential and commercial applications, as well as water treatment chemicals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stockton-On-Tees, the United Kingdom.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing. It also designs and manufactures equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

