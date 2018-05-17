Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Shares Sold by Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 11.6% of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $250.09 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $248.54 and a 12 month high of $249.85.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

