Vanguard Natural Resources (VNRR) Insider Marathon Asset Management Lp Sells 35,000 Shares

Vanguard Natural Resources (OTCMKTS:VNRR) insider Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS VNRR traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $5.98. 1,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,573. Vanguard Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

About Vanguard Natural Resources

Vanguard Natural Resources, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the production and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns properties, and oil and natural gas reserves primarily located in the Green River Basin in Wyoming; the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the Piceance Basin in Colorado; the Gulf Coast Basin in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama; the Arkoma Basin in Arkansas and Oklahoma; the Big Horn Basin in Wyoming and Montana; the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and North Texas; and the Wind River Basin and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

