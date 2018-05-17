Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,920,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 1.3% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $456,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 79,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 29,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF opened at $50.83 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $50.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

