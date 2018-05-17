Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) Holdings Boosted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 48,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $700,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 82,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF opened at $133.28 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $132.89 and a twelve month high of $133.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

