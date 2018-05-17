Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Position Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,545,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,116 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $361,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $147.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.43 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

