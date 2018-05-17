Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Inc.

Wealthfront Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,681,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096,363 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 12.4% of Wealthfront Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wealthfront Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,206,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,181,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,763,000. P Solve Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. P Solve Investments Ltd now owns 2,021,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,396 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,671,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,864,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $46.01 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.79 and a 12 month high of $46.03.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

