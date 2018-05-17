Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,209,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.6% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $53,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $547,000. Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 463,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after purchasing an additional 17,849 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 268,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $45.35 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $45.35.

