Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Short Interest Update

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,749,846 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the April 13th total of 1,987,127 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,729,040 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF opened at $55.21 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $55.04 and a one year high of $55.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEU. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

