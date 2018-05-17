VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (SCIF) Stake Lessened by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIF) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 377.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF opened at $54.14 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $54.06.

