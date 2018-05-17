VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (RSX) Position Increased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 386.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 665,450 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 1.01% of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF worth $19,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 546,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 104,311 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 146,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 78,432 shares during the period. Afam Capital Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 276,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 106,215 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF opened at $21.68 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $21.64.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

