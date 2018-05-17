Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,259 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.6% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 110,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,650,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 110,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $11,324,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 6th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $50.78 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman P.W. Parker sold 98,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $5,510,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Gifford sold 45,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $2,540,011.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,016 shares of company stock worth $9,356,775 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.