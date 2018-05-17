ValuEngine Upgrades Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) to “Strong-Buy”

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VKTX. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on Viking Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on Viking Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics opened at $5.13 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $234.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.10. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $4.98.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 533.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 53,329 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

