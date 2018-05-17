ValuEngine Upgrades Northwest Pipe (NWPX) to “Buy”

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

NWPX has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Shares of Northwest Pipe opened at $21.17 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.76 million, a P/E ratio of -32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Northwest Pipe had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 0.6% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 563,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 2.7% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 267,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.