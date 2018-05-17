ValuEngine Upgrades Banco Macro (BMA) to “Sell”

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Citigroup upgraded Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Santander upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Macro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.90.

Banco Macro traded up $3.24, reaching $82.64, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 393,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,562. Banco Macro has a twelve month low of $76.84 and a twelve month high of $79.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $401.72 million during the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco Macro by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,296,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,017,000 after acquiring an additional 872,119 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Banco Macro by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 659,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,184,000 after acquiring an additional 30,536 shares during the period. TT International boosted its position in Banco Macro by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. TT International now owns 612,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,154,000 after acquiring an additional 434,333 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Banco Macro by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 463,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,679,000 after acquiring an additional 125,061 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Banco Macro by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,775,000 after acquiring an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

