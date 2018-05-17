ValuEngine Lowers Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) to Sell

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $97.00 price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $91.00 price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

Shares of MAA stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.24. The company had a trading volume of 419,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,063. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $89.40.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $386.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.42 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $622,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,845.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 860,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,474,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.4% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,613,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 134.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,225,000 after purchasing an additional 754,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 497.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2017, MAA had ownership interest in 100,489 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

