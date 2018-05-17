ValuEngine Lowers International Airlines Group (ICAGY) to Hold

International Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ICAGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded International Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on International Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of International Airlines Group opened at $18.39 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. International Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $19.33.

International Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. International Airlines Group had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.24%. sell-side analysts expect that International Airlines Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands.

