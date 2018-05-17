ValuEngine Lowers International Airlines Group (ICAGY) to Hold

International Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ICAGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded International Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on International Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
Shares of International Airlines Group opened at $18.39 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. International Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $19.33.
International Airlines Group Company Profile
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands.
