ValuEngine Lowers Hydrogenics (HYGS) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HYGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hydrogenics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of Hydrogenics opened at $7.90 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Hydrogenics has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $122.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. Hydrogenics had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 47.24%. equities research analysts expect that Hydrogenics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its stake in shares of Hydrogenics by 45.5% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 32,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Hydrogenics during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrogenics during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrogenics during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hydrogenics by 2.5% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,087,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hydrogenics

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets.

