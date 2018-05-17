ValiRx (VAL) Shares Down 9.6%

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL)’s share price dropped 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.04). Approximately 3,337,319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.88 ($0.04).

ValiRx (LON:VAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 10th. The company reported GBX (1.90) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (2.60) (($0.04)) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

ValiRx Company Profile

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing technologies and products in oncology therapeutics and diagnostics in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company operates in two segments, Drug Development and Sale of Self-Test Drug Kits. Its proprietary GeneICE technology enables selective silencing of genes by targeted histone deacetylation that leads to chromatin condensation.

