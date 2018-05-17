Validus (VR) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Validus (NYSE:VR) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Validus earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 47.1378050257483 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

VR opened at $67.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. Validus has a fifty-two week low of $67.37 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44.

Validus (NYSE:VR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Validus had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Validus will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. Validus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -142.06%.

VR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Validus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Validus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Validus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Validus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

In related news, President Kean Driscoll sold 6,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $464,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 83,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,666.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E.A. Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,363. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Validus Company Profile

Validus Holdings, Ltd. provides reinsurance coverage, insurance coverage, and insurance linked securities management services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Asset Management. The Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance products on a catastrophe excess of loss, per risk excess of loss and proportional basis; and aerospace and aviation, agriculture, composite, marine, technical lines, terrorism, trade credit, workers' compensation, and other specialty lines, as well as casualty and financial lines.

