Valero Energy (VLO) Shares Bought by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 831.0% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 116,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 104,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,853,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $445,213,000 after purchasing an additional 72,930 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 35,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Scotia Howard Weill restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Howard Weil cut shares of Valero Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

NYSE:VLO opened at $114.99 on Thursday. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $113.91 and a 52 week high of $115.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Valero Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

