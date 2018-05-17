Valero Energy (VLO) Hits New 12-Month High and Low at $116.43

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $116.43 and last traded at $116.08, with a volume of 122156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.18.

The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 98.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Valero Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. KHP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

