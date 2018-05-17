UTRUST Achieves Market Cap of $45.75 Million (UTK)

UTRUST (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. UTRUST has a total market cap of $45.75 million and $403,590.00 worth of UTRUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UTRUST has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One UTRUST token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001870 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, Kucoin and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003993 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00022925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000849 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00739357 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00053976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00149106 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00088692 BTC.

About UTRUST

UTRUST was first traded on December 28th, 2017. UTRUST’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,951,376 tokens. The official website for UTRUST is utrust.com . UTRUST’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . UTRUST’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST . The Reddit community for UTRUST is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

UTRUST Token Trading

UTRUST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, OKEx, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTRUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTRUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UTRUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

